How to future proof farming for hotter, drier summers

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… A preliminary new trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico looks to shift some auto manufacturing away from China and into Mexico and seeks to improve labor provisions. So, what impact could this have on the global auto industry? Then, the UN security council meets to discuss a demanding human rights report and possible further action in Myanmar. Will this have an impact on the economy, hungry for foreign investment after decades of military rule? Then, a hot, dry summer might be ideal beach-going weather, but in many parts of the world, it’s meant hardship for farmers and higher food prices for consumers. We’ll take you to a farm in Southeast England to see just how the unusual conditions have impacted food growers and what action they’re taking over the long term. (08/28/2018)