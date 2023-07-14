This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Hollywood on strike
Jul 13, 2023
Episode 965

Hollywood on strike

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
'Tis the season of the rewatch.

Hollywood actors are joining writers on the picket lines after leaders of the SAG-AFTRA union voted to strike. We’ll hear what SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher had to say about it and get into what it might mean beyond the entertainment industry. Plus, why conservative amendments tacked on to an important defense spending bill are setting it up to fail. And, Kai reads between a Federal Reserve official’s lines.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:51 PM PDT
17:20
3:35 PM PDT
27:24
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
10:13 AM PDT
54:16
7:30 AM PDT
8:06
2:55 AM PDT
13:06
May 30, 2023
19:06
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
A Warmer World
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis