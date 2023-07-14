Hollywood on strike
Hollywood actors are joining writers on the picket lines after leaders of the SAG-AFTRA union voted to strike. We’ll hear what SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher had to say about it and get into what it might mean beyond the entertainment industry. Plus, why conservative amendments tacked on to an important defense spending bill are setting it up to fail. And, Kai reads between a Federal Reserve official’s lines.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Shutdown Looms as Actors Say Contract Talks Have Collapsed: Live Updates” from The New York Times
- “Disney CEO Bob Iger on media landscape: Challenges are greater than I had anticipated” from CNBC
- “Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion. And Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour exec says” from The Washington Post
- “House voting on first set of hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage” from The Hill
- “Tommy Tuberville: Senators fume over growing number of blocked nominations” from CNN Politics
- “The Overton Window” from the Mackinac Center
- “Fed’s Mary Daly Says a ‘Couple More’ Rate Hikes Appropriate in 2023” from Bloomberg
