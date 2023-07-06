Has Twitter Meta its match?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Meta is debuting Threads, its riff on Twitter, to rival the legacy social media platform. We’ll get into where the app might sit in today’s social media landscape and question why Meta would want a piece of Twitter’s notoriously unprofitable pie. And, how the U.S. workforce is changing as boomers retire. Plus, feral cats with 9-to-5s.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Meta Unveils ‘Threads’ App to Take on Twitter” from The New York Times
- “Meta readies Threads, a new Twitter challenger” from Marketplace
- “How the graying of America is reshaping the workforce and economy” from The Washington Post
- “These feral cats have jobs” from Marketplace
- “Mars helicopter calls home after long communications blackout” Spaceflight Now
- “Why new gravitational ripples are blowing the minds of scientists worldwide” BBC Science Focus
We’re shaking things up on “Make Me Smart”! If you’ve got an idea for an episode, segment or game, let us know. You can reach us at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.