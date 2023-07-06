Has Twitter Meta its match?

Meta is debuting Threads, its riff on Twitter, to rival the legacy social media platform. We’ll get into where the app might sit in today’s social media landscape and question why Meta would want a piece of Twitter’s notoriously unprofitable pie. And, how the U.S. workforce is changing as boomers retire. Plus, feral cats with 9-to-5s.

Here's everything we talked about today:

