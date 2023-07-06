This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Has Twitter Meta its match?
Jul 5, 2023
Episode 959

Has Twitter Meta its match?

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The latest in a line of Twitter dupes.

Meta is debuting Threads, its riff on Twitter, to rival the legacy social media platform. We’ll get into where the app might sit in today’s social media landscape and question why Meta would want a piece of Twitter’s notoriously unprofitable pie. And, how the U.S. workforce is changing as boomers retire. Plus, feral cats with 9-to-5s.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We're shaking things up on "Make Me Smart"! If you've got an idea for an episode, segment or game, let us know.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

