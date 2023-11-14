Has the movie business reached peak superhero?
Marvel Studios’ latest movie, “The Marvels,” had the franchise’s worst opening weekend. We’ll dig into whether superhero movies are a thing of the past and if theaters can get by without them. Then, another government shutdown may be around the corner. This time it could interfere with Thanksgiving travel plans. Plus, news you can use about online payment apps, and what would be your state’s signature cocktail?
- “‘The Marvels’ Disappoints at Box Office, Showcasing Disney’s Studio Challenge” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Payments app Zelle begins refunds for imposter scams after Washington pressure” from Reuters
- “Thanksgiving shutdown sets up nightmare scenario for travels” from The Hill
- “Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon Falls to a Five-Year Low” from The New York Times
- “Wisconsin snubs bourbon by elevating the brandy old fashioned to state cocktail status” from AP News
- A Michelada recipe from The Los Angeles Times
