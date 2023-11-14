Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Has the movie business reached peak superhero?
Nov 13, 2023
Episode 1046

Has the movie business reached peak superhero?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ogulcan Aksoy/Getty Images
And the effect of the Hollywood strikes.

Marvel Studios’ latest movie, “The Marvels,” had the franchise’s worst opening weekend. We’ll dig into whether superhero movies are a thing of the past and if theaters can get by without them. Then, another government shutdown may be around the corner. This time it could interfere with Thanksgiving travel plans. Plus, news you can use about online payment apps, and what would be your state’s signature cocktail?

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:23 PM PST
20:12
3:34 PM PST
29:40
1:45 PM PST
1:20
7:30 AM PST
8:58
Nov 13, 2023
13:23
Nov 10, 2023
15:17
Nov 8, 2023
33:38
How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?
How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?
Can you still buy U.S. savings bonds in the event of a government shutdown?
Can you still buy U.S. savings bonds in the event of a government shutdown?
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition  
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition  
Being priced out of LA comes with its own cost
Being priced out of LA comes with its own cost