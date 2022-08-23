The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Growing pains toward a clean energy economy?
Aug 22, 2022
Episode 736

Growing pains toward a clean energy economy?

We'll discuss the changes at Ford.

Ford announced it’s slashing 3,000 white-collar jobs as part of its transition to electric vehicles. We’ll discuss what the layoffs reveal about our changing economy. Plus, could a free tax filing system finally be coming to the IRS? Then, want to hear what outer space sounds like? Listen till the end to find out.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear from you. Write us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

