Growing pains toward a clean energy economy?
Ford announced it’s slashing 3,000 white-collar jobs as part of its transition to electric vehicles. We’ll discuss what the layoffs reveal about our changing economy. Plus, could a free tax filing system finally be coming to the IRS? Then, want to hear what outer space sounds like? Listen till the end to find out.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Ford Will Cut 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs in the Transition to Electric Vehicles” from The New York Times
- “Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options” from ProPublica
- “The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes” from The Hill
- “New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons” from The Associated Press
- “NASA shares sound of black hole and it sounds exactly as creepy as you thought it would” from Mashable
We want to hear from you. Write us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
