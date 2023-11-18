Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Grief and work in the time of war
Nov 17, 2023
Episode 1050

Grief and work in the time of war

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
And a new way of visualizing the destruction in Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, Palestinian and Jewish Americans have been navigating work while enduring anxiety and heartache as the Israel-Hamas War plays out. We’ll discuss the pressure to perform professionally as the conflict continues. And there’s some hopeful climate news out of Portugal: The country ran on 100% renewable energy for six days. Plus, we’re settling the debate on the least-liked Thanksgiving side dish in a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:50 PM PST
23:32
4:43 PM PST
29:00
1:54 PM PST
1:05
7:48 AM PST
8:53
3:05 AM PST
15:23
Nov 17, 2023
15:15
Nov 16, 2023
27:15
This is not you, it's me.
"This Is Uncomfortable" Newsletter
This is not you, it's me.
When Whoopi Goldberg was younger, homes were more affordable
When Whoopi Goldberg was younger, homes were more affordable
Credit barriers, food sovereignty among discussions at Native American summit
Credit barriers, food sovereignty among discussions at Native American summit
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism