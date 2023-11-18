Grief and work in the time of war
Since Oct. 7, Palestinian and Jewish Americans have been navigating work while enduring anxiety and heartache as the Israel-Hamas War plays out. We’ll discuss the pressure to perform professionally as the conflict continues. And there’s some hopeful climate news out of Portugal: The country ran on 100% renewable energy for six days. Plus, we’re settling the debate on the least-liked Thanksgiving side dish in a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
- “If Gaza were in your city, how much would be destroyed? | Israel-Palestine conflict News” from Al Jazeera
- “Palestinian Americans on working while grieving: ‘How many days off do you take when Gaza’s bombed daily?’” from The Guardian
- “Portugal just ran on 100% renewables for six days in a row” from Canary Media
- “Sam Altman fired as CEO of OpenAI” from The Verge
- “As streaming services search for ad revenue, expect more political ads — and minimal regulation” from Marketplace
- “Meta allows Facebook and Instagram ads saying 2020 election was rigged” from The Guardian
- “Have dating apps lost their spark?” from Marketplace
- “Martha Stewart Says She’s Canceled Her Thanksgiving Dinner: ‘Turkeyed Out!'” from People
- “The 3 Most-Hated Thanksgiving Side Dishes In America” from Huffpost
