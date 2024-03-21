Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Government shutdown déjà vu
Mar 21, 2024
Episode 1123

Government shutdown déjà vu

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
I think I've seen this film before.

Congress is once again in a race against the clock to pass a gargantuan federal spending bill to keep the government up and running past Saturday. We’ll get into it. And, the Joe Biden administration made a groundbreaking investment in Intel’s chip manufacturing business in an effort to spur the domestic semiconductor industry. Plus, Nvidia’s next generation AI chips and Caitlin Clark’s place in the booming world of women’s sports.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

