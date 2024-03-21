Government shutdown déjà vu
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Congress is once again in a race against the clock to pass a gargantuan federal spending bill to keep the government up and running past Saturday. We’ll get into it. And, the Joe Biden administration made a groundbreaking investment in Intel’s chip manufacturing business in an effort to spur the domestic semiconductor industry. Plus, Nvidia’s next generation AI chips and Caitlin Clark’s place in the booming world of women’s sports.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Nvidia reveals Blackwell B200 GPU, the ‘world’s most powerful chip’ for AI” from The Verge
- “CHIPS Act to give Intel $8.5 billion in direct funding, plus loans” from Marketplace
- “For Women’s Basketball, Caitlin Clark’s Lasting Impact May Be Economic” from The New York Times
- “NCAA women’s basketball success is about more than Caitlin Clark” from Marketplace
Pledge to give monthly to support our newsroom and your donations will be matched for a full year by the Investors Challenge Fund!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.