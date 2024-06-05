The good, the bad and the ugly of election polling

With the 2024 election only five months away, polls abound. But since 2016, polls have had somewhat of a bad rap, and many Americans have become skeptical of their reliability.

David Dutwin, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at NORC at the University of Chicago, said we’re thinking about polls all wrong.

“There’s often a misperception that polls are designed somehow to project into the future and be predictive of an event that’s going to happen,” Dutwin said. “They’re designed to tell you what the electorate thinks today.”

On the show today, Dutwin explains what polls can and can’t tell us, how to spot a high-quality poll, and what role polling should play in our understanding of elections. Plus, what’s keeping pollsters up at night.

Then, we’ll talk about how the Joe Biden administration is addressing an issue that’s top of mind, according to a new Gallup survey: immigration. And, a Half Full/Half Empty update on the job market.

Later, one listener’s small-scale solution to the Big Food problem and a divisive grammar debate. Plus, a listener was wrong about the meaning of “vibecession.”

