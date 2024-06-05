A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The good, the bad and the ugly of election polling
Jun 4, 2024
Episode 1174

The good, the bad and the ugly of election polling

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We'll break down the limits and challenges of polling.

With the 2024 election only five months away, polls abound. But since 2016, polls have had somewhat of a bad rap, and many Americans have become skeptical of their reliability.

David Dutwin, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at NORC at the University of Chicago, said we’re thinking about polls all wrong.

“There’s often a misperception that polls are designed somehow to project into the future and be predictive of an event that’s going to happen,” Dutwin said. “They’re designed to tell you what the electorate thinks today.”

On the show today, Dutwin explains what polls can and can’t tell us, how to spot a high-quality poll, and what role polling should play in our understanding of elections. Plus, what’s keeping pollsters up at night.

Then, we’ll talk about how the Joe Biden administration is addressing an issue that’s top of mind, according to a new Gallup survey: immigration. And, a Half Full/Half Empty update on the job market.

Later, one listener’s small-scale solution to the Big Food problem and a divisive grammar debate. Plus, a listener was wrong about the meaning of “vibecession.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:09 PM PDT
32:16
4:29 PM PDT
28:58
3:13 PM PDT
1:05
7:09 AM PDT
8:58
Jun 4, 2024
13:01
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy