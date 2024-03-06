Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The global rise of right-wing populism
Mar 5, 2024
Episode 1111

The global rise of right-wing populism

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images
And what the economy has to do with it.

It’s Super Tuesday, and we’re talking about something that’s on the ballot in many nations around the world: populism. Right-wing populist movements have been gaining popularity in democracies like Hungary, Italy, India and the United States, to name a few.

Bart Bonikowski, professor of sociology and politics at New York University, said these political movements follow a similar rhetorical recipe.

“Across a wide range of countries, there’s rapid social, economic and cultural change … and that change is creating a sense of anxiety among ethno-racial and religious majorities. And what opportunistic politicians do is take these fears and package them up and tell folks, ‘Listen, you should be afraid,’ … and then they point the finger at elites and minorities and offer themselves as a solution.”

On the show today, Bonikowski breaks down what populism is, how it shows up on the left and right, why right-wing populism seems to be catching a foothold in so many countries and the economic factors at play. Plus, why this year could be a test for global democracy.

Then, the reason you may be having trouble getting your prescription drugs lately. Plus, why China’s economic struggles are far from over.

Later, we’ll hear from our listeners about their favorite anime series. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from listener and fan artist of the show, Audie Norman.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:50 PM PST
33:42
3:52 PM PST
27:25
2:08 PM PST
1:05
10:01 AM PST
1:05
7:56 AM PST
9:13
3:06 AM PST
11:22
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching