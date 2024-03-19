My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Gaza’s food crisis
Mar 18, 2024
Gaza’s food crisis

The U.N.'s World Food Program says Gazans aren't getting enough to eat. How to get lifesaving shipments into the region?

Five months into the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations is warning of “imminent famine” in northern Gaza. Guest host Samantha Fields discusses the challenge of getting food aid delivered to the region. Plus, the nation’s largest employer is considering pay transparency laws. Then, we’ll smile about cherry blossoms and the upcoming solar eclipse.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

