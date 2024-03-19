Gaza’s food crisis
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Five months into the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations is warning of “imminent famine” in northern Gaza. Guest host Samantha Fields discusses the challenge of getting food aid delivered to the region. Plus, the nation’s largest employer is considering pay transparency laws. Then, we’ll smile about cherry blossoms and the upcoming solar eclipse.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “UN says famine is ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza as Israel launches another raid on main hospital” from The Associated Press
- “The first ship to use a new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli military says” from The Associated Press
- Data on Gaza Strip Acute Food Insecurity from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
- “Senators Urge Biden to Stop Arming Israel, Citing Violation of U.S. Aid Law” from The New York Times
- Acquisition Regulation: Pay Equity and Transparency in Federal Contracting
- A Snapshot of Government-wide Contracting for FY 2021 from the U.S. Government Accountability Office
- “What Constituent Correspondence Reveals About Voter Sentiment” from FiscalNote
- 2024 National Eclipse Maps
- “Commentary: Eclipsenomics: April’s solar eclipse will be the most profitable 22 minutes in Texas history” from San Antonio Express-News
- #BloomCam from the Trust for the National Mall
- Live: Iconic cherry trees begin to blossom in Washington D.C. from The Associated Press
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.