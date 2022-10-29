Gambling on politics?
You can bet in Las Vegas. At the racetrack. On sports. But what if you could place a bet on the midterm elections? A government commission is weighing a startup’s proposal. We’ll explain. Also, President Joe Biden reacts to Exxon’s record-breaking profits. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, find out what listeners think about political candidates on TikTok.
- “Biden Chides Exxon CEO Over Investor Payouts as Profits Surge” from Bloomberg
- Tweet from @lisaabramowicz1 on Exxon’s earnings
- “Political betting: Is it a ‘gambling den’ or ‘better than polls’?” from Politico
- “Voting security still depends on low-tech paper trails” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “How much ‘art’ can there be in artificial intelligence?” from Marketplace
- “Biden targets hidden ‘junk fees’ from banks, cable TV, concert tickets” from Reuters
- Tweet from @tonydwagner on radio host Halloween costume
- “Candidates turn to TikTok to woo young voters” from “Marketplace Tech”
If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org.
