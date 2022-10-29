Gambling on politics?

You can bet in Las Vegas. At the racetrack. On sports. But what if you could place a bet on the midterm elections? A government commission is weighing a startup’s proposal. We’ll explain. Also, President Joe Biden reacts to Exxon’s record-breaking profits. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, find out what listeners think about political candidates on TikTok.

