How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have a donor-advised fund? Plan your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Gambling on politics?
Oct 28, 2022
Episode 804

Gambling on politics?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Regulators are expected to make a decision in time for the midterms.

You can bet in Las Vegas. At the racetrack. On sports. But what if you could place a bet on the midterm elections? A government commission is weighing a startup’s proposal. We’ll explain. Also, President Joe Biden reacts to Exxon’s record-breaking profits. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, find out what listeners think about political candidates on TikTok.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:51 PM PDT
17:02
3:38 PM PDT
27:45
1:34 PM PDT
1:50
7:42 AM PDT
9:23
2:33 AM PDT
6:56
Oct 27, 2022
44:27
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.
Marketplace Morning Report
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.