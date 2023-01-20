FTX reboot?
The guy who’s now running FTX, the imploded cryptocurrency exchange founded by now-indicted Sam Bankman-Fried, said he’s considering reopening shop. Too soon? Also, mortgage rates are coming down, but all the commotion about the debt ceiling could undo that. And, guest host Amy Scott makes us smile with a video of celebrities reenacting conversations on Nextdoor, the neighborhood social networking platform.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Mortgage Rates Fall as Services Sector Contracts from Zillow Research
- Mortgage Rates from Freddie Mac
- “New FTX Chief Says Crypto Exchange Could Restart” from The Wall Street Journal
- Union membership rate in 2022 hit all-time low despite Starbucks, Amazon efforts from Axios
- Debt ceiling cartoon from @newyorkercartoons on Instagram
- Tweet from @JimmyKimmelLive of “Nextdoor Theatre” video
