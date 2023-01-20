FTX reboot?

The guy who’s now running FTX, the imploded cryptocurrency exchange founded by now-indicted Sam Bankman-Fried, said he’s considering reopening shop. Too soon? Also, mortgage rates are coming down, but all the commotion about the debt ceiling could undo that. And, guest host Amy Scott makes us smile with a video of celebrities reenacting conversations on Nextdoor, the neighborhood social networking platform.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream will be back! 6:30 ET/3:30 PT. There will be drinks, news and a round of Half Full / Half Empty.