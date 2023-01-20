Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
FTX reboot?
Jan 19, 2023
Episode 843

FTX reboot?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, lizards and pooper scoopers.

The guy who’s now running FTX, the imploded cryptocurrency exchange founded by now-indicted Sam Bankman-Fried, said he’s considering reopening shop. Too soon? Also, mortgage rates are coming down, but all the commotion about the debt ceiling could undo that. And, guest host Amy Scott makes us smile with a video of celebrities reenacting conversations on Nextdoor, the neighborhood social networking platform.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream will be back! 6:30 ET/3:30 PT. There will be drinks, news and a round of Half Full / Half Empty. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:42 PM PST
10:54
4:30 PM PST
27:34
1:35 PM PST
1:50
7:44 AM PST
7:42
Jan 19, 2023
10:50
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The U.S. hit its debt ceiling. Now it's time for “extraordinary measures.”
The U.S. hit its debt ceiling. Now it's time for “extraordinary measures.”
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run it.
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run it.