Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us end the fiscal year strong. Donate by June 30. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“Everything is on the table”
Jun 24, 2022
Episode 700

“Everything is on the table”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Supreme Court's expansive abortion ruling could be just the beginning.

Between today’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion, its recent decision on guns and the Jan. 6 hearings, our democratic system is in a bit of shock. And it might not end anytime soon. On the show today, we’re talking about the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and what it could mean for rights we thought were protected, from contraception to same-sex marriage. Plus, we wrap the week with a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear from you. How are you coping with the deluge of news? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:50 PM PDT
23:50
4:30 PM PDT
27:18
2:06 PM PDT
1:50
7:55 AM PDT
7:30
Jun 24, 2022
7:46
Jun 23, 2022
38:05
Jun 21, 2022
27:10
With Roe v. Wade overturned, economic disparities are poised to get worse
With Roe v. Wade overturned, economic disparities are poised to get worse
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What happens now?
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What happens now?
The reversal of Roe v. Wade will make abortion more expensive and harder to access
The reversal of Roe v. Wade will make abortion more expensive and harder to access
"Everything is on the table"
Make Me Smart
"Everything is on the table"