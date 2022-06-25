“Everything is on the table”
Between today’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion, its recent decision on guns and the Jan. 6 hearings, our democratic system is in a bit of shock. And it might not end anytime soon. On the show today, we’re talking about the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and what it could mean for rights we thought were protected, from contraception to same-sex marriage. Plus, we wrap the week with a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
- “The companies that will cover travel expenses for employee abortions.” from The New York Times
- “House sends bipartisan gun safety bill to Biden” from Politico
- “States Rush to Revamp Laws After Supreme Court’s Gun Ruling” from The New York Times
