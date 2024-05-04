Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🌎 It’s World Press Freedom Day. Stand with Marketplace and our independent journalism. Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Europe’s new economic engines
May 3, 2024
Episode 1153

Europe’s new economic engines

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tourists visit the Parthenon historic site in Greece. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, Pop Tarts and pop-up coworking events.

Southern European economies, including Greece, are growing faster than some of Europe’s longtime powerhouses, like Germany. We’ll get into how Greece pulled off an economic turnaround after the devastating 2012 financial crisis. And, Halle Berry’s shouts from the steps of the Capitol are calling attention to the need for more menopause research. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Want more “Make Me Smart” in your life? Sign up for our newsletter at marketplace.org/smarter.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:08 PM PDT
20:27
3:46 PM PDT
27:23
2:20 PM PDT
1:05
7:46 AM PDT
7:18
3:17 AM PDT
13:17
Apr 30, 2024
31:00
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Breaking Ground
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Israel-Hamas War
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?