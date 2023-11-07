Elon Musk’s Starlink business going gangbusters
Business is rocketing at SpaceX. The company is expected to bring in $9 billion in revenue this year, particularly through its Starlink satellite program, turning owner Elon Musk into a major force in geopolitics. We’ll also dig into the U.S. birthrate and what’s going on with only-child families. Plus, how some neglected female scientists are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Millennials aren’t having kids. Here are the reasons why” from The Washington Post
- “SpaceX Eyes $15 Billion in Sales Next Year on Starlink Strength” from Bloomberg
- “This 33-year-old made more than 1,000 Wikipedia bios for unknown female scientists” from NBC News
- “Why it’s so hard for women’s bios to stay on Wikipedia” from Marketplace
- “Electric Planes, Once a Fantasy, Start to Take to the Skies” from The New York Times
Do you have a question you want to ask us or a comment on something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
