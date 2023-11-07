Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Elon Musk’s Starlink business going gangbusters
Nov 6, 2023
Episode 1041

Elon Musk’s Starlink business going gangbusters

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Is Musk's geopolitical power invincible?

Business is rocketing at SpaceX. The company is expected to bring in $9 billion in revenue this year, particularly through its Starlink satellite program, turning owner Elon Musk into a major force in geopolitics. We’ll also dig into the U.S. birthrate and what’s going on with only-child families. Plus, how some neglected female scientists are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Do you have a question you want to ask us or a comment on something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

