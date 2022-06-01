Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Does inflation disprove Modern Monetary Theory?
Jun 1, 2022
Episode 684

Does inflation disprove Modern Monetary Theory?

Plus, we answer more of your burning questions.

Regular listeners of this podcast might recall an episode we did a few years back on Modern Monetary Theory. MMT is the economic theory that basically says a country that controls its own currency can’t go broke because it can always print more money. But with inflation at 8.3%, one listener is wondering whether rising prices disprove MMT. We call the expert on MMT to find out. Plus, we take your questions about how canceling student loan debt might affect the wealth gap, using a single world currency and the economic consequences if part of Oregon really secedes to Idaho.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have a question for our hosts, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

