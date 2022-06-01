Does inflation disprove Modern Monetary Theory?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Regular listeners of this podcast might recall an episode we did a few years back on Modern Monetary Theory. MMT is the economic theory that basically says a country that controls its own currency can’t go broke because it can always print more money. But with inflation at 8.3%, one listener is wondering whether rising prices disprove MMT. We call the expert on MMT to find out. Plus, we take your questions about how canceling student loan debt might affect the wealth gap, using a single world currency and the economic consequences if part of Oregon really secedes to Idaho.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Our episode on Modern Monetary Theory
- “Ever heard of modern monetary theory?” from Marketplace
- “Who would benefit the most from student debt relief?” from Marketplace
- “One World, One Currency: Could It Work?” from Investopedia
- “Greater Idaho proposal faces friction in early results Tuesday” from Oregon Public Radio
If you have a question for our hosts, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.