Crypto goes to court

Hey smarties! We recorded today’s episode before historic news broke that the House of representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker. We’re monitoring the story as it develops and as the House figures out what comes next.

It’s Day 1 of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial. Last year, The founder of FTX was charged with counts of fraud and conspiracy after his crypto exchange went under and investigators found that $8 billion in customer funds had gone missing.

Before his fall from grace, SBF had become one of the most powerful players in the industry. This has us wondering: Is crypto on trial along with Sam Bankman-Fried?

“I think the crypto bros have discredited themselves in so many ways already. This is, like, the final nail in the coffin,” said Bloomberg’s Zeke Faux, author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

On the show today, Faux joins us from the courthouse to talk about Day 1 of the SBF trial, where crypto is today and whether it has a viable future, post-SBF.

Then, we’ll hear how companies can be held accountable for the junk they leave floating in space. And automatic enrollment in retirement savings plans has given millennials a boost in an economy where they haven’t generally had a leg up.

Later, we’ll hear from one listener on the overlap between colleges and trade schools. And another listener explains why he was wrong about music.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

