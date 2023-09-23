Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Corruption is a bipartisan problem
Sep 22, 2023
Episode 1010

Corruption is a bipartisan problem

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York points to photos of gold and cash found at the home of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ). Menendez was indicted on corruption charges. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Plus, Biden on the picket line.

Across the political spectrum, corruption seems to be the big news of the day. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted today for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. Meanwhile, ProPublica reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas secretly attended Koch Network donor events that could be in violation of federal law. (And, let’s not forget the former president’s indictments.) We’ll discuss the role of the press and the Department of Justice in trying these cases. Then, we’ll play Half-Full/Half-Empty and debate whether shorts on the Senate floor should be the new norm.

Here’s everything we talked about:

