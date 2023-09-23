Corruption is a bipartisan problem

Across the political spectrum, corruption seems to be the big news of the day. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted today for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. Meanwhile, ProPublica reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas secretly attended Koch Network donor events that could be in violation of federal law. (And, let’s not forget the former president’s indictments.) We’ll discuss the role of the press and the Department of Justice in trying these cases. Then, we’ll play Half-Full/Half-Empty and debate whether shorts on the Senate floor should be the new norm.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’re fan of the show, grab some merch, including half-priced hoodies this weekend! Donate $8 a month and get a cozy “Make Me Smart” hoodie just in time for fall!