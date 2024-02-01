Copyright law in the age of AI
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming the companies’ artificial intelligence systems were illegally trained on copyrighted articles from the news outlet. But can our current intellectual property laws stand up to rapidly developing AI technology? We’ll get into it. And, we’ll hear what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants to see more of before cutting interest rates. Plus, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the first time she smoked pot in college.
- “OpenAI Says New York Times Lawsuit Against It Is ‘Without Merit’” from The New York Times
- “The economy and ethics of AI training data” from Marketplace
- “Fed Signals Cuts Are Possible but Not Imminent as It Holds Rates Steady” from The Wall Street Journal
- “NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Ends Its Mission” from The New York Times
- “‘Wait Wait’ for January 27, 2024: With Not My Job guest Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen” from NPR
