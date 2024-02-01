My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Copyright law in the age of AI
Feb 1, 2024
Episode 1089

Copyright law in the age of AI

Microsoft's market value hit $3 trillion this week, driven by investors' expectations of huge growth in artificial intelligence. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, RIP Ingenuity, the first Mars helicopter.

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming the companies’ artificial intelligence systems were illegally trained on copyrighted articles from the news outlet. But can our current intellectual property laws stand up to rapidly developing AI technology? We’ll get into it. And, we’ll hear what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants to see more of before cutting interest rates. Plus, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the first time she smoked pot in college.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

