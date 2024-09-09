Closing the mental health parity gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Joe Biden administration announced a final rule aimed at making sure insurance coverage for mental health and substance abuse disorders is on par with traditional medical benefits. We’ll explain why the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision poses a threat to the rule. Plus, the Supreme Court’s emergency docket is filling up with challenges to Environmental Protection Agency standards. And, we’ll talk about a Paralympic marathoner who opted to help out her stumbling guide, even if it cost her a medal.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Supreme Court Is Swamped With Emergency Appeals, Led by Challenges to EPA” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Biden administration finalizes rule to strengthen mental health parity law” from Reuters
- “Supreme Court’s Chevron Decision Threatens Decades of Progress in Access to Mental Health Care” from MedCity News
- “New Mental Health Rule Introduces Employer Benefit Parity Test” from Bloomberg Law
- “Paralympic Marathoner Loses Medal After Helping Her Guide Yards From Finish” from The New York Times
We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.