Closing the mental health parity gap
Sep 9, 2024
Episode 1238

Closing the mental health parity gap

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
Plus, the Supreme Court's "shadow docket" is filling up.

The Joe Biden administration announced a final rule aimed at making sure insurance coverage for mental health and substance abuse disorders is on par with traditional medical benefits. We’ll explain why the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision poses a threat to the rule. Plus, the Supreme Court’s emergency docket is filling up with challenges to Environmental Protection Agency standards. And, we’ll talk about a Paralympic marathoner who opted to help out her stumbling guide, even if it cost her a medal.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

