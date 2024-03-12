Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Class, income and a shift in American politics
Mar 12, 2024
Episode 1115

Class, income and a shift in American politics

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, how democracy was enshrined in an ancient Roman coin.

New data shows Black and Latino voters are shifting away from the Democratic Party and toward the GOP. But is this shift real? We’ll get into it and discuss the possible economic forces at play. Plus, what you really need to know about President Joe Biden’s budget proposal. And, the similarities between humans and bumblebees!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

