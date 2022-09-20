Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
China’s economy is going through a phase
Sep 20, 2022
Episode 756

China’s economy is going through a phase

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, is the pandemic really over?

For years, China has been forecast to overtake the U.S. as top economic superpower. But recently, the world’s second-largest economy has been slowing under its zero-COVID policy. There’s also problems in its housing market, and its currency, the yuan, is falling.

So what gives?

“It’s going through a really turbulent period, and that’s from its own doing and for geopolitical reasons, in a nutshell,” said Jennifer Pak, Marketplace’s China correspondent.

On the show today, Pak joins us from Marketplace headquarters in Los Angeles and makes us smart about China’s standing in the global economy and whether it’s still on track to topple the U.S. from the top spot.

In the News Fix: Supply chain problems aren’t over, and neither is the pandemic (despite what you may have heard). Plus, Hurricane Fiona continues.

Then, are Make Me Smart listeners trolling the hosts? We’ll also hear about a potential solution to the beer shortage. Fizzless beer, anyone? We’re calling on all cicerones out there!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. Submit your question about money, business or the economy at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice mail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:59 PM PDT
32:00
4:18 PM PDT
27:05
1:57 PM PDT
1:50
7:47 AM PDT
7:48
2:37 AM PDT
7:14
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?