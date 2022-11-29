How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China is at a COVID-19 crossroads
Nov 28, 2022
Episode 822

China is at a COVID-19 crossroads

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Plus, more Musk.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strict zero-COVID policies have kept the virus at bay, but public frustration with lockdowns and a stunted economy are coming to a boil. We’ll discuss what recent mass protests could mean for the Chinese economy. Plus, who gets to access public lands in the United States? A navigation app is revealing how much public land is blocked by privately owned land. And, how artificial intelligence could help us connect with our inner child.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

When "buy now, pay later" becomes a way to pay for groceries
Deadline looms for potentially "perilous" nationwide rail strike
Big banks discuss reimbursement for Zelle users victimized by scammers
SEIU’s Mary Kay Henry on the Fight for $15’s 10-year anniversary
