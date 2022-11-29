China is at a COVID-19 crossroads
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strict zero-COVID policies have kept the virus at bay, but public frustration with lockdowns and a stunted economy are coming to a boil. We’ll discuss what recent mass protests could mean for the Chinese economy. Plus, who gets to access public lands in the United States? A navigation app is revealing how much public land is blocked by privately owned land. And, how artificial intelligence could help us connect with our inner child.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Chinese Protests Put Xi Jinping in a Bind” from The Wall Street Journal
- @jpakradio’s coverage of the Chinese lockdowns on Instagram
- “Musk claims Apple threatens to remove Twitter from App Store” from The Washington Post
- “It’s Public Land. But the Public Can’t Reach It.” from The New York Times
- “Supreme Court Case Could Curtail Rights of Medicaid Patients” from The Pew Charitable Trusts
- “Merriam-Webster’s word of the year is gaslighting” from CNN
- Tweet from @Reuters about a protestor at the FIFA World Cup
- “White House reveals a homier look for 2022 holiday decorations” from The Washington Post
- Tweet from @michellehuang42 about talking to her inner child via AI bot
Be a Giving Tuesday early bird! TRIPLE the impact of your donation to Marketplace today: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.