China is at a COVID-19 crossroads

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strict zero-COVID policies have kept the virus at bay, but public frustration with lockdowns and a stunted economy are coming to a boil. We’ll discuss what recent mass protests could mean for the Chinese economy. Plus, who gets to access public lands in the United States? A navigation app is revealing how much public land is blocked by privately owned land. And, how artificial intelligence could help us connect with our inner child.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Be a Giving Tuesday early bird! TRIPLE the impact of your donation to Marketplace today: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn