10/18/2017: A 'new era' for China's economy

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Revitalizing the Chinese economy has been a key part of President Xi Jinping’s leadership, but some say those efforts have come up short. Can his promise of a “new era” in Chinese politics fire up the nation’s growth engine? Afterwards, we’ll discuss the rural and urban divide in Shanghai and why upward mobility is so difficult to achieve there. Then, we’ll take you to Australia where UK regulators hit Rio Tinto and two former executives with the biggest-ever fine, and explain what that could mean for one of the world’s largest mining companies.