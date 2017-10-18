DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/18/2017: A 'new era' for China's economy

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Revitalizing the Chinese economy has been a key part of President Xi Jinping’s leadership, but some say those efforts have come up short. Can his promise of a “new era” in Chinese politics fire up the nation’s growth engine? Afterwards, we’ll discuss the rural and urban divide in Shanghai and why upward mobility is so difficult to achieve there. Then, we’ll take you to Australia where UK regulators hit Rio Tinto and two former executives with the biggest-ever fine, and explain what that could mean for one of the world’s largest mining companies. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.