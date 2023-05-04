ChatGPT’s growing carbon footprint

Like cryptocurrency mining, running an artificial intelligence system like ChatGPT requires an enormous amount of energy and natural resources. One listener asks: How do large language models and crypto compare? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about why we can’t just print more money to solve the debt limit dilemma and why the United Kingdom can block two U.S. companies from merging. Plus, a familiar Kai-ism explained.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

