ChatGPT’s growing carbon footprint
May 3, 2023
ChatGPT’s growing carbon footprint

Could AI soon rival crypto's environmental repercussions?

Like cryptocurrency mining, running an artificial intelligence system like ChatGPT requires an enormous amount of energy and natural resources. One listener asks: How do large language models and crypto compare? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about why we can’t just print more money to solve the debt limit dilemma and why the United Kingdom can block two U.S. companies from merging. Plus, a familiar Kai-ism explained.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to know what you’d put on a Make Me Smart bingo card. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

