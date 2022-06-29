Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal?
Can I help fight inflation and still have fun?
It’s listener question time! A few weeks ago, Kai Ryssdal said consumers who want to help slow our inflated economy should stop spending money. But now one of our listeners wants to know if there’s anything they can do with their disposable income that helps the economy but is also fun. We offer some advice. Plus, the hosts take more of your questions on what role the dark web might play in a post-Roe era, and more than one question about gas prices!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What the end of Roe v. Wade means for access to abortion pills” from NBC News
- “With Roe overturned, tech companies will have to weigh big data questions” from Marketplace
- “Tech companies may surrender abortion-related data” from Axios
- “5 key takeaways on inflation from the May CPI report” from The Brookings Institution
- “Biden asks companies “setting those gas prices” to lower them. Can they?” from Marketplace
- “Biden wants a gas tax holiday. Some economists say that’s a bad idea” from NPR
If you have a question about business, tech and the economy, send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org. You can also leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
