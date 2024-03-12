Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Boycotts, buycotts and the rise of consumer activism
Mar 12, 2024
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Does any of it really work?

Boycotts have been making headlines lately, from the movement to boycott Israel over the war in Gaza, which has hit companies like Starbucks and McDonald’s, to a new right-wing boycott of Doritos over the brand’s decision to partner with a trans influencer.

Consumer boycott campaigns are frequently tossed around in the news cycle. But do they really make a difference?

“Even when [consumers] say they boycott something, or when they’re ideologically aligned to the boycott, they often don’t actually change their behavior,” said Brayden King at the Kellogg School of Management. “So for that reason, we don’t see a big impact of boycotts on sales revenue or profitability.”

On the show today, King explains why boycotts don’t usually affect a company’s bottom line, where boycotts actually do make an impact and how social media has changed the way these campaigns work. Plus, the difference between boycotts and buycotts.

Then, we’ll get into why big business groups want to spike a National Labor Relations Board rule that would modify who counts as a “joint employer.” (It’s dorky, but stay with us!) And, a reminder that inflation’s ride down is a bumpy one.

Later, a listener shares their leech story. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from Jasmine Harris, author of “Black Women, Ivory Tower.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

