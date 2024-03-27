Boeing and the “glass cliff”
In corporate America, struggling companies often pull a classic move: They promote women to lead them through a crisis. Boeing did just that. We’ll talk about the new boss at Boeing and how the “glass cliff” phenomenon impacts women and people of color moving up the corporate ladder. Also in this episode, a Kai rant about Truth Social and the greater fool theory, why dogs might be even smarter than we think, and is “bazoodaful” a new Kai word?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Trump’s Truth Social stock from CNN
- The greater fool theory from Investopedia
- “Boeing just pulled a classic corporate America move and promoted a woman to clean up its mess” from Business Insider
- “Dogs can understand the meaning of nouns, new research finds” from The Guardian
- “Dogs can understand words for specific objects” from BBC
