Boeing and the “glass cliff”

In corporate America, struggling companies often pull a classic move: They promote women to lead them through a crisis. Boeing did just that. We’ll talk about the new boss at Boeing and how the “glass cliff” phenomenon impacts women and people of color moving up the corporate ladder. Also in this episode, a Kai rant about Truth Social and the greater fool theory, why dogs might be even smarter than we think, and is “bazoodaful” a new Kai word?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.