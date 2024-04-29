Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Biden’s regulation rush
Apr 29, 2024
Episode 1149

Biden’s regulation rush

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Plus, your weekly dose of cat news.

Nope. It’s not just your imagination. The Biden administration has been on a roll to finalize several regulations — from changes at nursing homes and updates to Title IX to health care protections for transgender people. Kimberly explains what’s really behind the mad dash. Also, Kai is back with a reminder: Don’t sleep on the foreign exchange market, folks! And we’ll smile about the tales of two cats.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

