“Bidenomics” and the tricky art of selling an idea
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This week, President Joe Biden dove into campaign season by debuting a new slogan: “Bidenomics.” In a speech, Biden explained that it’s a counter-catchphrase to the familiar “Reaganomics.” We’ll roll the tape, and the hosts will give us their takes on the branding move. Plus, we’ll hear remarks from the Federal Reserve chair about the future of stablecoin regulation and why calls for lower rent by New York City tenants echo through cities across the U.S.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- ‘”Bidenomics,” explained” from Marketplace
- “Stablecoin bill moves closer to bipartisan agreement in House” from Yahoo Finance
- “US Treasury says stablecoins should be regulated like banks” from The Verge
- “Rents to Rise for 2 Million New Yorkers This Year” from The New York Times
- “Defense arguments are set to open in a landmark climate case brought by Montana youth” from NPR
- “‘It’s my future’: Montana youths undertake one of the world’s highest-profile climate trials” from NBC News
Become a new Investor or rejoin today and your donation will be matched! https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.