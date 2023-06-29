This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

“Bidenomics” and the tricky art of selling an idea
Jun 29, 2023
Episode 956

“Bidenomics” and the tricky art of selling an idea

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a lesson in co-opting an insult.

This week, President Joe Biden dove into campaign season by debuting a new slogan: “Bidenomics.” In a speech, Biden explained that it’s a counter-catchphrase to the familiar “Reaganomics.” We’ll roll the tape, and the hosts will give us their takes on the branding move. Plus, we’ll hear remarks from the Federal Reserve chair about the future of stablecoin regulation and why calls for lower rent by New York City tenants echo through cities across the U.S.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

