Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Biden doubling down on tariffs
May 24, 2024
Episode 1168

Biden doubling down on tariffs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Plus, long live Chuck E. Cheese!

More tariffs from the Joe Biden administration on Chinese goods are on the way, and he gave his blessing to some Trump-era tariffs. We’ll break it down. Plus, why a story about a local public library becoming an adults-only space may be a warning of things to come. Later, we’ll weigh in on Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band, whales sinking yachts and “quiet vacationing” during a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Time is running out! Donate today to help us reach our fundraising goal and support public service journalism for all: support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:27 PM PDT
25:34
3:37 PM PDT
28:25
2:14 PM PDT
1:05
7:41 AM PDT
8:55
May 24, 2024
12:38
May 21, 2024
25:12
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
High interest rates have frozen the real estate market. When will it thaw?
High interest rates have frozen the real estate market. When will it thaw?
First GE, now DuPont. Corporate deconglomeration is having a moment.
First GE, now DuPont. Corporate deconglomeration is having a moment.
Now that pandemic SNAP benefits have ended, many scramble for food
Now that pandemic SNAP benefits have ended, many scramble for food
Is the passive investing boom bad news?
Is the passive investing boom bad news?