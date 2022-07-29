The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Berry, berry, quite contrary
Jul 28, 2022
Episode 723

We're talking GDP, China's economy, the U.S. dollar, Janet Yellen, and ... berries.

Yes, we know, the GDP numbers are in. The United States reported today a 0.9% drop in gross domestic product in the second quarter. We’ll discuss. Also, Chinese officials expect to miss economic growth targets. On today’s show, Kai Ryssdal and guest host Matt Levin discuss the “squishy” situation China could find itself in. Plus, a bold move from the Federal Trade Commission could signal a new path to regulating Big Tech. Then we’ll wrap up the show with a “berry” delicious Make Me Smile from Down Under!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. Easter time, 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

