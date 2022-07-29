Berry, berry, quite contrary
Yes, we know, the GDP numbers are in. The United States reported today a 0.9% drop in gross domestic product in the second quarter. We’ll discuss. Also, Chinese officials expect to miss economic growth targets. On today’s show, Kai Ryssdal and guest host Matt Levin discuss the “squishy” situation China could find itself in. Plus, a bold move from the Federal Trade Commission could signal a new path to regulating Big Tech. Then we’ll wrap up the show with a “berry” delicious Make Me Smile from Down Under!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Chinese Leaders Indicate Country Is Likely to Miss Economic Growth Targets” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started” from Bloomberg
- “F.T.C. Sues to Block Meta’s Virtual Reality Deal as It Confronts Big Tech” from The New York Times
- “Don’t panic about the Chinese space junk crash this weekend” from Space.com
- “Australia Is Begging People to Eat More Avocado Toast” from Motherboard
