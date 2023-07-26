AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Barbie, T-Swift and the Fed?
Jul 26, 2023
Episode 974

Barbie, T-Swift and the Fed?

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
How pop culture icons impact consumer spending.

Barbie and Taylor Swift are just about everywhere right now, they even got a mention at the Fed’s news conference today. Seriously! We’ll explain what these pop culture icons have to do with today’s interest rate hike. Plus, how leaning on algorithms and AI for bureaucratic work could come with real costs for consumers. And, candid thoughts about climate change.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about resuming student loan payments for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

