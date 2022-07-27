The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

As oil prices drop, consider this!
Jul 27, 2022
Episode 722

As oil prices drop, consider this!

Plus, balloons, carnivals and GDP.

Today Kai Ryssdal and guest host Samantha Fields answer questions from listeners about negative GDP growth and how the global helium shortage will affect the balloon market. Plus, how to *not* handle an inflation crisis, carnival revenue sharing and some big thoughts on whether the decreasing cost of oil is good news or bad news.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Got a question you’d like us to answer? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

