Another school shooting in America
Mar 27, 2023
Episode 889

Another school shooting in America

Seth Herald/Getty Images
It's a sans smile episode.

It was a tough news day. The school shooting in Nashville is the latest mass shooting in the United States. There have been 130 mass shootings this year alone. We’ll talk about what happened in Nashville and the role of the AR-15 in America’s gun violence history.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We always want to hear from you. Send us your thoughts and questions by calling 508-U-B-SMART or emailing us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

