Another school shooting in America
It was a tough news day. The school shooting in Nashville is the latest mass shooting in the United States. There have been 130 mass shootings this year alone. We’ll talk about what happened in Nashville and the role of the AR-15 in America’s gun violence history.
- “3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Nashville private school” from PBS NewsHour
- 2023 statistics from Gun Violence Archive
- “We spent 7 months examining the AR-15’s role in America. Here’s what we learned.” from The Washington Post
- (Some of the images in this article may be disturbing) “The Blast Effect: This is how bullets from an AR-15 blow the body apart” from The Washington Post
