Actors and studios strike a (tentative) deal

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA strike appears to have come to an end, marking a historic win for actors. We’ll hear from the union’s president, Fran Drescher, about her delight with the new deal. Also, what Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell’s recurring message on interest rates says about economic belief versus reality. Plus, it’s the beginning of the end for panda diplomacy, as D.C. bids farewell to its cuddly friends.
- “Powell Closes The F—— Door On Early Rate Cut Hopes: Stocks, Bonds Tumble While Dollar Rallies” from Business Insider
- “Treasury’s Yellen calls Republican effort to cut IRS funding for Israel ‘damaging and irresponsible'” from AP News
- “Why did Speaker Mike Johnson disclose zero assets?” from Marketplace
- “As Pandas Leave National Zoo, Is Panda Diplomacy Over?” from The New York Times
- Video: “SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher reacts to historic actors’ agreement” from CNN
- “SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to End Historic Strike” from Variety
