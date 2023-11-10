Actors and studios strike a (tentative) deal

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA strike appears to have come to an end, marking a historic win for actors. We’ll hear from the union’s president, Fran Drescher, about her delight with the new deal. Also, what Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell’s recurring message on interest rates says about economic belief versus reality. Plus, it’s the beginning of the end for panda diplomacy, as D.C. bids farewell to its cuddly friends.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.