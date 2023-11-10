Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Actors and studios strike a (tentative) deal
Nov 9, 2023
Episode 1044

Actors and studios strike a (tentative) deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
And a hot mic moment for Jay Powell.

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA strike appears to have come to an end, marking a historic win for actors. We’ll hear from the union’s president, Fran Drescher, about her delight with the new deal. Also, what Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell’s recurring message on interest rates says about economic belief versus reality. Plus, it’s the beginning of the end for panda diplomacy, as D.C. bids farewell to its cuddly friends.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 PM PST
12:25
3:45 PM PST
30:05
1:59 PM PST
1:20
7:58 AM PST
9:18
Nov 9, 2023
13:54
Nov 8, 2023
33:38
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
What's the deal with Speaker Mike Johnson's financial disclosure?
What's the deal with Speaker Mike Johnson's financial disclosure?
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment
Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse
Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse
How one bakery in Gaza is grappling with sparse resources and mounting demand
Israel-Hamas War
How one bakery in Gaza is grappling with sparse resources and mounting demand