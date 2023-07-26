A thrilling era for space discovery
NASA recently celebrated one orbit around the sun since the James Webb Space Telescope became operational.
This powerhouse piece of technology is expected to cost NASA around $10 billion over a span of 24 years. But Caitlin Casey, professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin and leader of one of the biggest JWST projects, says that so far the investment is well worth it.
“I like to put it in perspective. The JWST cost something like $10 billion. That’s what the United States spends on potato chips in a year or so,” Casey said.
On the show today, Casey shares some of the exciting discoveries her team has made in the first year of the JWST’s mission and fills us in on the buzz over gravitational waves. Plus, why learning about the seemingly incomprehensible cosmos can keep us grounded.
Later, we’ll discuss dueling op-eds that arrive at the same conclusion: Immigration is good for the economy. And, UPS appears to have averted a major strike by agreeing to a contract with its unionized workers.
Then, a follow-up on high injury rates in women’s soccer and a beer cocktail recipe for Kimberly. Plus, a tortoise with the hiccups inspires this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question.
We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
