A stock pop and a stock flop
It was a big week for tech earnings calls. Guest host Nova Safo unpacks how they went down for Tesla and Meta and why the stock market reacted so differently to what their CEOs had to say. Plus, what Boeing’s troubles say about the state of U.S. manufacturing. And, would you try an AI-generated gin cocktail?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Tesla, Inc. Q1 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
- “Elon Musk Would Like to Talk About AI” from Heatmap News
- Meta Q1’24 Earnings Presentation
- “Boeing failures are a case study of America’s manufacturing “dark age” from Marketplace
- “How science could disrupt the gin industry” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
