A stock pop and a stock flop
Apr 25, 2024
Episode 1147

A stock pop and a stock flop

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Our takeaways from Tesla's and Meta's earnings calls.

It was a big week for tech earnings calls. Guest host Nova Safo unpacks how they went down for Tesla and Meta and why the stock market reacted so differently to what their CEOs had to say. Plus, what Boeing’s troubles say about the state of U.S. manufacturing. And, would you try an AI-generated gin cocktail?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

