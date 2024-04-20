A revamp for Title IX
The Joe Biden administration announced highly anticipated updates to Title IX. The new rule expands protections for LGBTQ+ students and sexual assault survivors. But it stops short of addressing the rights of trans athletes. Then, we’ll get into the outrageous hoops rich people jump through to get out of paying state taxes. Plus, we’ll weigh in on swapping seats on airplanes and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How to Avoid State Taxes? New York Rich Use Private Jets” from Bloomberg
- “New Title IX rules protect LGBTQ+ students, avoids trans athletes” from AP News
- “New Title IX rules offer ‘comprehensive coverage’ for LGBTQ+ students and sexual violence survivors” from The 19th
- “As drive-thrus get bigger, some cities aren’t lovin’ it” from Marketplace
- “Make robots like Boston Dynamics’ new Atlas hairy” from The Verge
- “Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage” from Marketplace
- “Pringles Crocs: New shoes, ankle holster and crisp flavor unveiled” from Axios
- “The Four Most Divisive Words on a Flight: Will You Swap Seats?” from The Wall Street Journal
