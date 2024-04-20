Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

A revamp for Title IX
Apr 19, 2024
Episode 1143

A revamp for Title IX

LGBTQ rights supporters rallied outside the Supreme Court in Washington in 2019 as the court held oral arguments in three cases dealing with workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, should robots have hair?

The Joe Biden administration announced highly anticipated updates to Title IX. The new rule expands protections for LGBTQ+ students and sexual assault survivors. But it stops short of addressing the rights of trans athletes. Then, we’ll get into the outrageous hoops rich people jump through to get out of paying state taxes. Plus, we’ll weigh in on swapping seats on airplanes and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, "Make Me Smart" is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It's never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we're grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

