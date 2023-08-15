A possible U-turn for driverless cars?
California regulators gave the green light to two robotaxi companies to expand service in the city of San Francisco. But the debate over driverless vehicles is far from over. Guest host Matt Levin joins the pod to explain. Plus, Argentina’s primary elections highlight how inflation is playing out in domestic politics across the globe. And, some environmental good news to put a smile on your face.
