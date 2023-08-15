My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

A possible U-turn for driverless cars?
Aug 14, 2023
A possible U-turn for driverless cars?

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
We're back from our summer hiatus.

California regulators gave the green light to two robotaxi companies to expand service in the city of San Francisco. But the debate over driverless vehicles is far from over. Guest host Matt Levin joins the pod to explain. Plus, Argentina’s primary elections highlight how inflation is playing out in domestic politics across the globe. And, some environmental good news to put a smile on your face.

Here’s everything we talked about:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

