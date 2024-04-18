A new day for labor organizing in the South?
A union election at Volkswagen is testing the power of the United Auto Workers. As voting gets underway this week, guest host Nova Safo explains what unionization could mean for three big automakers and the labor movement in the South. Plus, how a unanimous Supreme Court ruling expands the scope of workplace bias suits. And, why Billy Joel came up at a Pentagon press briefing.
- “The South has few unionized auto plants. Workers say this one could be next.” from The Washington Post
- “Supreme Court makes it easier to sue for job discrimination over forced transfers” from The Associated Press
- “Hugh Grant says he took ‘enormous sum’ to settle suit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid” from The Associated Press
- “Conservative Broadcaster OAN Settles Defamation Claims by Voting-Machine Company Smartmatic” from The Wall Street Journal
- Pentagon press conference moment from Travis Akers on X
- Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (Official HD Video)
- “All 119 References in ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ Explained” from Britannica
