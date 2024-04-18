Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

A new day for labor organizing in the South?
Apr 17, 2024
Episode 1141

A new day for labor organizing in the South?

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
VW workers vote on whether to unionize.

A union election at Volkswagen is testing the power of the United Auto Workers. As voting gets underway this week, guest host Nova Safo explains what unionization could mean for three big automakers and the labor movement in the South. Plus, how a unanimous Supreme Court ruling expands the scope of workplace bias suits. And, why Billy Joel came up at a Pentagon press briefing.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

