02/26/2018: The post-America economy

Organized labor was on the docket at the Supreme Court of the United States today in a case called Janus v. AFSCME, the Association of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees. It's one of the biggest public employees union in the country, and at issue is whether public-sector unions can charge what are called "fair-share fees" to workers who aren't dues-paying members of the union. We'll start today's show by getting you caught up, because this case has implications far beyond the workplace. Then: What happens if the Trump administration keeps pulling the country back from global engagements? We'll look at the world economy, post-America. Plus, a little pizza party.