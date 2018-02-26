DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/26/2018: The post-America economy

Organized labor was on the docket at the Supreme Court of the United States today in a case called Janus v. AFSCME, the Association of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees. It's one of the biggest public employees union in the country, and at issue is whether public-sector unions can charge what are called "fair-share fees" to workers who aren't dues-paying members of the union. We'll start today's show by getting you caught up, because this case has implications far beyond the workplace. Then: What happens if the Trump administration keeps pulling the country back from global engagements? We'll look at the world economy, post-America. Plus, a little pizza party.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Youth
Ben Khan
Listen and Buy Now
Natural Green
Blazo
Listen and Buy Now
Holding On
The War On Drugs
Listen and Buy Now
oh baby
LCD Soundsystem
Listen and Buy Now
Busy Earnin'
Jungle
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.