A blueprint for AI regulation in hiring?
Jul 6, 2023
Episode 960

A blueprint for AI regulation in hiring?

New York City follows Maryland and Illinois in implementing laws to curb algorithmic discrimination in hiring. Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Plus, a Threads vibe check.

A new law in New York City requires employers who use artificial intelligence in their hiring process to have those systems audited for bias. We’ll get into how bias can be encoded into these AI hiring tools and why this law could serve as a model for future AI regulation. Then, is the labor market in a sweet spot? Guest host Amy Scott unpacks new jobs data that paints a picture of a remarkably strong labor market in spite of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation crusade. Plus, how some apps can help you make friends IRL.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

