A blueprint for AI regulation in hiring?

A new law in New York City requires employers who use artificial intelligence in their hiring process to have those systems audited for bias. We’ll get into how bias can be encoded into these AI hiring tools and why this law could serve as a model for future AI regulation. Then, is the labor market in a sweet spot? Guest host Amy Scott unpacks new jobs data that paints a picture of a remarkably strong labor market in spite of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation crusade. Plus, how some apps can help you make friends IRL.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.