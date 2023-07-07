A blueprint for AI regulation in hiring?
A new law in New York City requires employers who use artificial intelligence in their hiring process to have those systems audited for bias. We’ll get into how bias can be encoded into these AI hiring tools and why this law could serve as a model for future AI regulation. Then, is the labor market in a sweet spot? Guest host Amy Scott unpacks new jobs data that paints a picture of a remarkably strong labor market in spite of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation crusade. Plus, how some apps can help you make friends IRL.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Americans Have Quit Quitting Their Jobs” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Women were disproportionately affected by the tech layoffs” from Axios
- “NYC law promises to regulate AI in hiring, but leaves crucial gaps” from Axios
- “New NYC law restricts hiring based on artificial intelligence” from Marketplace
- “A New York law will require AI hiring systems to be audited for bias” from Marketplace
- “Meta’s Zuckerberg Tweets After Instagram Threads Launch in Jab at Musk’s Twitter” from Bloomberg
- “Loneliness is taking friend-making apps mainstream” from The Washington Post
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
