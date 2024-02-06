20 years of Facebook
Facebook turned 20 over the weekend, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Guest host Matt Levin joins the pod to discuss the parallels between the (begrudging) acceptance of Facebook and the rise of artificial intelligence. And the SAT requirement is back at a top college and others may follow suit. We’ll talk about what this means for students. Plus, a Kai rant on how traders are responding to Powell’s “60 Minutes” interview, and the Make Me Smile of all Make Me Smiles … it’s the 2024 Puppy Bowl!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Facebook Turns 20: From Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard Dorm Room to the Metaverse” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A Top College Reinstates the SAT” from The New York Times
- “Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Falls After Powell Says Caution Needed on Rate Cuts” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Fed Chair Jerome Powell: The 2024 60 Minutes Interview” from CBS News
- “Meet the Players of Puppy Bowl XX” from Discovery
- “How the Puppy Bowl became a marketing juggernaut in its own right” from Marketplace
