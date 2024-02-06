20 years of Facebook

Facebook turned 20 over the weekend, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Guest host Matt Levin joins the pod to discuss the parallels between the (begrudging) acceptance of Facebook and the rise of artificial intelligence. And the SAT requirement is back at a top college and others may follow suit. We’ll talk about what this means for students. Plus, a Kai rant on how traders are responding to Powell’s “60 Minutes” interview, and the Make Me Smile of all Make Me Smiles … it’s the 2024 Puppy Bowl!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.