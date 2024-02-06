National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

20 years of Facebook
Feb 5, 2024
20 years of Facebook

Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images
And the parallels between Facebook and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Facebook turned 20 over the weekend, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Guest host Matt Levin joins the pod to discuss the parallels between the (begrudging) acceptance of Facebook and the rise of artificial intelligence. And the SAT requirement is back at a top college and others may follow suit. We’ll talk about what this means for students. Plus, a Kai rant on how traders are responding to Powell’s “60 Minutes” interview, and the Make Me Smile of all Make Me Smiles … it’s the 2024 Puppy Bowl!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

