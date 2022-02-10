Why do CEOs get paid so much?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
In 1965, the ratio of CEO-to-average-worker compensation was 21:1. In 2020, that number had skyrocketed to 351:1. One listener wondered: “How has that gap grown so wide?” We answer that, plus why gas prices list the tenth of a cent and if unlimited vacation is all it’s cracked up to be on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday.
Do you have a question you want us to answer? You can send us a voice memo or call us at 508-UB-SMART (508-827-6278). You can also email us — just send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322% since 1978: CEOs were paid 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020 from the Economic Policy Institute
- In 2020, top CEOs earned 351 times more than the typical worker from CNBC
- CEO pay jumped 16% last year, while workers saw just a 1.8% gain from Fortune
- Alphabet grants tens of millions of dollars in stock awards to top execs from MSN
- Why do gas prices end in 9/10 of a cent? from Marketplace
- Why unlimited vacation isn’t all it seems from Marketplace
- Companies with unlimited PTO are forcing their employees to take it from Protocol
- Will the pandemic make the U.S. more of a vacation nation? from Marketplace
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.