Who pays for the inauguration?
Speeches were made, the parade’s all done and President Joe Biden got to work this afternoon, signing 17 executive orders and other memos ahead of a big concert tonight. But who pays for all the festivities on Inauguration Day, especially with the heightened security just two weeks after the pro-Trump siege at the Capitol? That’s just one of the questions we’re answering on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: Clubhouse and Section 230.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?” from Marketplace
- “How Much Will the Inauguration Cost, and Who’s Paying?” from The New York Times
- “Speech on the internet: The First Amendment and Section 230 are different” from Marketplace
