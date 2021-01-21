I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Who pays for the inauguration?
Episode 351
Jan 20, 2021

Who pays for the inauguration?

This month's Capitol siege meant a lot more security. Who foots the bill?

Speeches were made, the parade’s all done and President Joe Biden got to work this afternoon, signing 17 executive orders and other memos ahead of a big concert tonight. But who pays for all the festivities on Inauguration Day, especially with the heightened security just two weeks after the pro-Trump siege at the Capitol? That’s just one of the questions we’re answering on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: Clubhouse and Section 230.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
