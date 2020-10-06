What’s it going to take to get another COVID relief package?
U.S. markets rose on President Donald Trump’s claims he was recovering from COVID-19, but the stock market isn’t the economy. For real economic growth, Goldman Sachs is looking ahead to Election Day, when economists there say a “blue wave” could portend faster economic growth because it makes a new coronavirus relief bill more likely. We’ll talk about it. But first: With the last big blockbuster taken off the schedule for 2020, Regal Cinemas is shutting down and 48,000 people are out of a job. At least we have Doggface208.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “U.S. Stocks Close Higher on Signs of Muted Political Risk” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Goldman’s chief economist breaks down why a Biden-led blue wave would prompt an upgrade in growth forecasts” from Business Insider
- “Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Locations” also from The Wall Street Journal
- The trailer for “Vampires vs. The Bronx“
- “Vampires vs. the Bronx Is a Kids’ Movie About Class Warfare” from Wired
- “Nathan Apodaca is the skateboarding, Fleetwood Mac-loving TikTok star that 2020 needs” from the Los Angeles Times, plus remakes of Apodaca’s video from the military and Mick Fleetwood himself:
