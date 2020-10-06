Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What’s it going to take to get another COVID relief package?
Episode 292
Oct 5, 2020

What’s it going to take to get another COVID relief package?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Goldman Sachs is tying its growth forecast to a potential "blue wave."

U.S. markets rose on President Donald Trump’s claims he was recovering from COVID-19, but the stock market isn’t the economy. For real economic growth, Goldman Sachs is looking ahead to Election Day, when economists there say a “blue wave” could portend faster economic growth because it makes a new coronavirus relief bill more likely. We’ll talk about it. But first: With the last big blockbuster taken off the schedule for 2020, Regal Cinemas is shutting down and 48,000 people are out of a job. At least we have Doggface208.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show, or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Domestic workers still don't have safety protections on the job
COVID-19
Domestic workers still don't have safety protections on the job
Small businesses await clarity before applying for PPP loan forgiveness
COVID-19
Small businesses await clarity before applying for PPP loan forgiveness

Cheers to our Investors!

Thank you for your generous support!

You make a difference
College admissions is a business, and the pandemic could upend it
Shelf Life
College admissions is a business, and the pandemic could upend it