What those huge Texas power bills and Bitcoin mining have in common
Episode 376
Feb 24, 2021

What those huge Texas power bills and Bitcoin mining have in common

On today's show, we answer your questions about natural gas, deregulated markets and more.

Texans are being hit with massive electric bills after last week’s winter storm knocked out much of the state’s grid, which is primarily powered by natural gas. Turns out, many of the data centers mining for cryptocurrency in this country also run on natural gas. On today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re digging into Texas’ unregulated energy market and Bitcoin’s carbon footprint. Plus, your questions about stock trading and stonktails.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

