Trump’s tax holiday is no holiday at all
Episode 274
Sep 9, 2020

Trump’s tax holiday is no holiday at all

We'll talk about that (and some lighter questions!) on this week's Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is allowing companies to defer payroll tax deductions through the end of the year. But those taxes come due in the new year, so why are we doing this again? We’ll try and puzzle that one out on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, how secure are doctor appointments on Zoom? If the stock market’s not the economy, what is? And the most burning question of all: What’s Kai’s favorite fruit?

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
