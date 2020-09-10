Trump’s tax holiday is no holiday at all
President Donald Trump is allowing companies to defer payroll tax deductions through the end of the year. But those taxes come due in the new year, so why are we doing this again? We’ll try and puzzle that one out on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, how secure are doctor appointments on Zoom? If the stock market’s not the economy, what is? And the most burning question of all: What’s Kai’s favorite fruit?
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Trump’s payroll tax holiday sows confusion” from “Marketplace”
- “Do employees have a say in whether to go on payroll tax holiday?” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “These 70 Employers Opted Out Of Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral, Did Yours?” from Forbes
- “1.3 million active-duty troops will have their payroll taxes deferred under Trump’s controversial order — and they can’t opt out” from Business Insider
- “Data Security: Telehealth’s Achilles Heel?” from MedPage
- “Zoom encryption claims false, watchdog alleges in lawsuit” from Fox Business
- “Zoom security issues: Here’s everything that’s gone wrong (so far)” from Tom’s Guide
- The 2020 World Happiness Report
- “Happiness Index: What is it and how does it work?” from Tracking Happiness
- “Yoga With Adriene is a YouTube sensation” from Vox
