Tim Cook’s (not so) Epic testimony
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The antitrust trial involving Apple and Epic Games has provided a rare look into some of the tech giant’s business practices. The case wraps up soon, and it’s going out with a … slightly boring whimper. Apple CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand today. We talk about the importance of what he said, and didn’t say. Plus, how vaccines are making singles more attractive and a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Apple’s Tim Cook Faces Pointed Questions From Judge on App Store Competition” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Leaked Emails Show Crime App Citizen Is Testing On-Demand Security Force” from Vice
- WeWork reports over $2 billion quarterly loss from Reuters
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: The new child tax credit, the Olympics, Internet Explorer, marathon season and oat milk.
Cheers to making it through this year! Donate today to get our new Mason jar mug and “Stonktails” recipe book: marketplace.org/givesmart
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.